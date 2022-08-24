Meghan Markle REVEALS son Archie's nursery caught fire during 2019 South Africa tour

On the first episode of her brand new podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying incident that took place when she and Prince Harry were on their 2019 South Africa tour. In a conversation with Serena Williams talked about how her son Archie's nursery caught on fire and could have injured her baby boy severely.

Thankfully, Archie, who was 4 months old at the time, was downstairs with the couple's "wonderful nanny" Lauren who had taken the boy to get a snack before the fire broke out. Markle recalled in her podcast, "Her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down,'" while she noted that the caretaker was from Zimbabwe and would often carry the child "on her back with a mud cloth," per Page Six.

As for the reason behind the fire, Meghan revealed that the heater in the nursery had caught fire and since there was "no smoke detector" in the room, the fire was extinguished once someone "happened to smell the smoke down the hallway." Markle continued, "He was supposed to be sleeping in there," as she shared, "Of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God.’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken." Immediately after the incident took place, the Duke and the Duchess were expected to attend "another royal engagement" which did not make sense to Markle, "I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ … Optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels."

She further mentioned, "We did. We had to leave our baby," and added. “Even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement."

ALSO READ Here's when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next for a noble cause