Meghan Markle reveals suffering a miscarriage earlier in July; Talks about her and Harry's 'unbearable grief'

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan Markle said, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer. The Duchess of Sussex penned the heartbreaking events in a New York Times piece, revealing Prince Harry and her state of mind.

In a heartbreaking piece for the New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry, shifted to the US before the pandemic engulfed the country and forced a lockdown. The former Suits actress now revealed that she was pregnant for the second time this summer but lost the baby in July. Recalling the events that unfolded that summer day, Meghan said that she was changing Archie's diaper when she felt a sharp cramp.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.

This is a breaking story, please stay tuned for the full update.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×