  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle reveals suffering a miscarriage earlier in July; Talks about her and Harry's 'unbearable grief'

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan Markle said, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer. The Duchess of Sussex penned the heartbreaking events in a New York Times piece, revealing Prince Harry and her state of mind.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: November 25, 2020 03:49 pm
Meghan Markle reveals suffering a miscarriage this yearMeghan Markle reveals suffering a miscarriage earlier in July; Talks about her and Harry's 'unbearable grief'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a heartbreaking piece for the New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry, shifted to the US before the pandemic engulfed the country and forced a lockdown. The former Suits actress now revealed that she was pregnant for the second time this summer but lost the baby in July. Recalling the events that unfolded that summer day, Meghan said that she was changing Archie's diaper when she felt a sharp cramp. 

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote. 

This is a breaking story, please stay tuned for the full update. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :New York Times Getty Images

You may like these
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle pursuing Netflix to end The Crown before it covers their story: Report
Meghan Markle took advice from 2 royals over estranged father reveals court document in Duchess' privacy case
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark Remembrance Day in LA after royal aides REFUSED his special request
Royal Family reportedly miss Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie; Haven't seen him in a year post LA move
Prince Harry CONFESSES he didn't know unconscious racial bias existed until his marriage with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement