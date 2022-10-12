Meghan Markle reveals to Deepika Padukone how Prince Harry helped her at 'her worst point'

Meghan Markle 's podcast Archetypes has garnered much appreciation for shedding light on the stereotypes women have to face in daily life. In this week's episode - for which the Duchess of Sussex gave a trigger warning - Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu were invited as guests, where they bared their souls while speaking candidly about mental health. When Deepika recalled how her personal struggles with mental health erupted in 2014, which led to Padukone seeking a psychiatrist's help, Meghan recounted how husband Prince Harry aided her during a very difficult phase in her life, mentally.

Meghan Markle recounted, "Yeah. And you [Deepika Padukone] found the courage to get the help that you needed and to get the help that works for you. I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband [Prince Harry] had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn't know I was even calling her."

When DP exclaimed "What?" with a slight chuckle, Meghan elaborated, "And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little 'beep, beep' and I was like 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself, and that you can literally... You're going, wait, sorry. I'm just... who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it. And for you, I think what's the most illuminating is that you're willing to talk about it."

While conversing with Constance Wu - who got emotional speaking about her own struggle, when an Asian actress-colleague allegedly shamed her on DMs for being "a disgrace to my race" - Meghan Markle appreciated the Crazy Rich Asians star for being able to cry it out: "If you weren't crying, I'd be worried. Right? Because so much of it is, especially based on what you're talking about, which is when everything's just building up, building up internalized emotion, whether it's sadness or relief or everything. I mean how - just like when you're talking about with your daughter when you watch our kids, the most beautiful thing in the world, even though in the moment it might not feel that way, is if they have a breakdown and they just scream and they let it all out... They let it all out and guess what happens? They're fine. Because they let it out." Meghan and Prince Harry have two beautiful kids - son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

"They let it out. You know they worked through it. They had their feelings," Constance Wu chimed in, something which Meg agreed to wholeheartedly. Talking about her own self and how she was "conditioned" to have "a different kind of composure" when she'd have loved "to cry this much," Markle divulged, "But really, the craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. So this. You, right now, I mean. I think it's... I think it's beautiful. So even my own version of like, I would love to cry this much, but I'm conditioned to still have some – a different kind of composure. And now you sort of go, ohhh, just relax and let it out. And I see the same thing in my kids as you're talking about in yours, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I want to do that. I want to feel so deeply.' It's like an Adele album. Just like so much intense emotion. And you just get it out and you share it. And I think that's the - that's the piece though, is the most helpful thing in the world, is being able to use your experience to help other people not be in that same position or to know that it's okay if they were and to take the shame away from it."

