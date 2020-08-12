Meghan Markle REVEALS why she plans on voting in the US elections: I know what it’s like to feel voiceless

In an interview with Marie Claire, Meghan Markle revealed the real reason why she’s looking forward to casting her vote in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed that she plans to exercise her right to vote in the US Presidential election coming up in November this year, and will become the first-ever member of a royal family to do so. Speaking with Marie Claire, the 39-year-old Duchess opened up about her motivation in voting for the next leader of the country. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” Meghan shared.

“I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.” She went on, “One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote doesn't matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

While there is no law forbidding members of the British royal family from voting, many have chosen not to so they remain politically neutral. This vote from Meghan will mark the first time a member of the royal family to publicly vote in an election.

