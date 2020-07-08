  1. Home
Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney HEARTBROKEN after being ‘ditched’ by Duchess of Sussex over BLM row

Jessica Mulroney has been struggling to stay afloat after she was exposed during the Black Lives Matter protests. Meghan Markle's BFF feels the Duchess of Sussex has "ditched" her.
It is no secret that Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are the closest of friends. The latter has been by the Duchess of Sussex's side. She was also seen at the royal wedding in 2018. However, it seems that their friendship has hit the rocks. Jessica has been in the news lately after she was exposed during the Black Lives Matter protests. Mulroney lost her job with Canadian broadcaster CTV and Good Morning America after 'threatening' a black social media influencer. 

While Mulroney continues to hunt for opportunities to revive her career, she feels Meghan's silence over the episode has added a nail to the coffin. The 40-year-old told her associates that Meghan's lack of support means she has "ditched" her as a BFF and left her "vulnerable." A source has told The Sun, "Jessica’s team has made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good." Jessica feels "distraught and devastated" for "Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again," the insider claimed. 

“Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke," the grapevine added. "It's a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin. She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic," the source claimed. 

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Jessica has hired a crisis PR team to help her deal with the controversy that has unfolded. “She’s been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her," the insider revealed. 

