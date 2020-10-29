Meghan Markle’s court date DELAYED in legal battle against the British press after her request: Report

Meghan Markle reportedly requested and was granted a delay to settle her case against Daily Mail, her court date has now moved up from January 2021 to October 2021.

Meghan Markle recently made a legal request and it has been granted! Markle's high-stake privacy invasion case against the British press has been delayed until next October, despite concerns raised by her father that he might die before it takes place. Thomas Markle revealed that he suffers from heart and lung problems and wants to get the case 'over with as quickly as possible,' because he 'could die tomorrow.' However, despite her father's concerns, Meghan's legal team today won a ten-month adjournment today at a secret hearing at London's High Court with no further details made public.

The Duchess of Sussex recently asked a judge to decide on her legal case against Mail on Sunday rather than go to trial, People magazine reported Wednesday (October 28). The tabloid reported that the Duchess’ lawyers were also asking for the trial date to be pushed back as her team faces additional work after the recent inclusion of the book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, in the case.

The legal team will go to court in London on Thursday to argue “for a summary judgment rather than a full trial that is due to start on January 11, 2021.” Her legal team is making the application for a summary judgment because they are “confident in their case,” according to the report.

In September, Meghan lost a bid to stop a biography from being used as evidence in the lawsuit. For the unversed, Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday’s publishers Associated Newspapers for an invasion of privacy, infringement of data protection rights and copyright infringement for printing extracts of a “private and confidential” letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August of 2018.

