  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle’s ex husband of 2 years Trevor Engelson welcomes first child with his wife Tracey Kurland

According to recent reports by US Weekly, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson has recently welcomed his first child with wife Tracey Kurland.
5416 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle’s ex husband of 2 years Trevor Engelson welcomes first child with his wife Tracey Kurland Meghan Markle’s ex husband of 2 years Trevor Engelson welcomes first child with his wife Tracey Kurland
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recent reports via US Weekly confirm that Trevor Engelson (who was once married to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle) has welcomed his first child with his wife Tracey Kurland. A source told the tabloid that the twosome had welcomed a baby girl named Ford Grace Engelson earlier this week. It was revealed in April that Trevor and Tracey, 43, had a little one on the way. The baby news came less than one year after the couple tied the knot in Montecito, California.

 

The 43-year-old producer Trevor tied the knot with Tracey Kurland in front of family and friends in May 2019, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Trevor popped the question to the 32-year-old nutritionist back in June 2018 after three years of dating.

 

In case you didn't know, Trevor and Meghan dated for seven years before they tied the knot in September 2011, and separated in August 2013.

 

In May 2019, a source close to Trevor revealed where he stands with his ex-wife Meghan Markle now, and the source said: Engleson “doesn’t really think about Meghan.” “He’s in a very happy relationship,” the source added at the time. “Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle tells Gloria Steinem that she’s ‘glad to be back home’ while discussing the importance of voting

Credits :US Weekly, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement