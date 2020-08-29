Meghan Markle’s ex husband of 2 years Trevor Engelson welcomes first child with his wife Tracey Kurland

According to recent reports by US Weekly, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson has recently welcomed his first child with wife Tracey Kurland.

The 43-year-old producer Trevor tied the knot with Tracey Kurland in front of family and friends in May 2019, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Trevor popped the question to the 32-year-old nutritionist back in June 2018 after three years of dating.

In case you didn't know, Trevor and Meghan dated for seven years before they tied the knot in September 2011, and separated in August 2013.

In May 2019, a source close to Trevor revealed where he stands with his ex-wife Meghan Markle now, and the source said: Engleson “doesn’t really think about Meghan.” “He’s in a very happy relationship,” the source added at the time. “Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

