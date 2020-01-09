Meghan Markle’s father is ‘disappointed’ by his daughter’s decision to step back from the Royal family

Meghan Markle’s father has revealed that he is disappointed by Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from the royal family.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle says he's disappointed after his daughter, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry announced that they are stepping back as senior members of Britain's royal family. The royal couple, who recently embraced parenthood, made the shocking announcement on December 8. In the statement, they asserted that they have decided to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Hours after the announcement went viral, the former actress’s father reflected on the couple’s decision.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Thomas, who has had no contact with his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, stated that he is disappointed. The retiring lighting director did not, however, elaborate on the cause of his disappointment. Thomas has never met her daughter's husband or his 8-months-old grandson Archie. Thomas' relationship with his daughter became tenuous after he secretly collaborated with a British paparazzi photographer to stage a series of photos just a week before his daughter’s royal wedding. Following the incident, the Duchess announced that her father will not be attending her wedding stating that he was recovering from a heart attack.

In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. The statement asserted that the couple has made the decision after months of reflection and internal discussions. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.” the statement read.

Read More