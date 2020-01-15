Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle set to testify against her in an upcoming court case: Details Inside

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle will testify against his daughter in an upcoming court case. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is all set to be a key witness against his own daughter in an upcoming court case. According to a report by Page Six, Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday newspaper in England for printing a letter she wrote to her father for not attending her wedding that took place in May 2018. Her 75-year-old is expected to be the key witness and will testify against his daughter on behalf of the newspaper, according to the latest documents filed in London’s High Court.

The former Hollywood actress’s father has reportedly already provided the paper’s lawyers with a series of text messages which were exchanged between him and his daughter in early 2018. One of the messages is an angry exchange with Prince Harry when Thomas claimed he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency heart surgery. Days before her marriage to Harry, Meghan had announced that her father will not be attending her wedding stating that he was recovering from a heart attack.

The Duchess has accused the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the UK’s data protection law by publishing her letter without proper consent. On the other hand, the newspaper has stated that her father had the right to tell his version of what exactly happened between him and Meghan. And that included disclosing the content of the letter. Meghan’s father, on the other hand, has claimed that he only released the letter because Meghan was painting a false picture of their broken relationship and he wanted to tell his truth.

The Mail has also claimed that Meghan has time and again tried to provide selective information about her to the media and has sometimes tried to influence the content that is published about her. The paper has also asserted that the royals generate and rely on publicity about themselves to maintain the privileged positions in society and promote themselves. The legal development comes in the middle of Meghan and Harry’s exit from the royal family.

