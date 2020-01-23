Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King defends 'Megxit'; Says ‘I'm rooting for them 100 percent’

Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King recently defended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal exit. Here’s what she had to say.

Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King commends her decision to put some distance between her and the royal family. While the drama around Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal exit has mellowed down a little after the prince finally joined his wife and son in Canada earlier this week, Gayle is voicing her support for her friend. During her recent interaction with Entertainment tonight, the American television personality spoke about Duke and Duchess’s recent announcement that ended up shocking the world.

On January 8, Harry and Meghan announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent. After getting approval from the queen, the two have now started a new chapter of their lives with their son Archie, in Canada. Reacting on their decision, the 65-year-old CBS anchor stated that the two made a decision that they though was best for them and she will keep on supporting them in whatever they do.

Reportedly, a huge reason behind the couple’s decision to step back from the royal family is the intrusive coverage of them by the British media and the constant scrutiny they are subjected to. During the interaction, Gayle asserted that she struggled to see Meghan get torn apart in the media time and again. Considering the speculations about Meghan’s equation with the rest of the royal family members, Gayle asserted that Queen Elizabeth’s statements in favour of the couple ended up putting all the rumours to a rest.

Gayle noted that the couple’s decision to move away from the royal family should not be taken against the queen of the country. The two are in love and are just trying to lead a normal life with their son, intrusion free. She also mentioned that even though she is close to Meghan, she has never asked her to spill information about her life for professional use.

