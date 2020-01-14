Meghan Markle’s friend REVEALS the Duchess of Sussex will never return to Great Britain to settle down

Meghan Markle’s friend has reportedly revealed that Meghan has no intensions of returning to UK to live. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle has no intention of ever returning to Britain to live, a friend recently revealed in a report. In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, last week, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. As they figure out the specifics of their exit, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain. During an interaction with Daily Mail on December 13, Meghan’s friend revealed that the former actress is in no mood to ever come back to Britain to live.

The friend stated that the Duchess of Sussex does not want to raise Archie in the country. While she will continue to make extended visits, she will not consider settling in England for good. The pa stated that Meghan was miserable living in England following the birth her and Prince Harry’s son. She was having anxiety attacks and wasn’t sleeping well. The friend revealed that the royal couple is now looking for a permanent residence in Canada.

Meanwhile, following the couple shocking announcement, Queen Elizabeth II organised an emergency meeting with Prince Charles, Harry and his older brother Prince William. After the two-and-a-half-hour session, the queen issued a statement saying that even though she would have preferred otherwise, she will fully support the couple’s desire for independence.

According to another report published by Daily Mail, even though Meghan and Harry have already specified in their Megxit announcement that they are looking forward to setting in America, the couple will not movie to the country till Donald Trump is in the office. Marle has been openly critical of Trump ever since he entered the white house back in 2016. Before she married Harry, the former Hollywood actress reportedly called him divisive and misogynistic.

Read More