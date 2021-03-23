Meghan Markle’s front page apology from Associated Newspapers can be delayed as per High Court

A British tabloid Associated Newspapers may delay their front-page statement to Meghan Markle. Check out the details.

After Meghan Markle won her legal battle against a British tabloid, Associated Newspapers she was awarded a huge sum of USD 625,000. The Duchess of Sussex had sued the newspaper for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over 5 articles published in The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline which featured sections of a private letter from her father Thomas Markle after she tied the knot with Prince Harry. The legal battle now has an update which may delay the apology coming from the newspaper.

Judge Mark Warby had ordered the newspaper to publish a front-page statement highlighting Meghan’s victory in the case. In the latest development of the story, the judge said that the statement could be put on hold until the newspaper has the chance to challenge the order. “The defendants are entitled to ask the Court of Appeal to look at their grounds and decide if those points justify the grant of permission to appeal,” the judge explained. He further added, “To refuse a stay in the meantime would negate that entitlement.”

The duchess had asked for the size of the article on her legal win to be similar to that of the original story which had her private letter to her father so that it doesn’t take too much space on the front page. While the judge specified for the headline to be “32 points Century regular” and the body to be in “9 point Olympian Roman”. Apart from the front page apology, the judge also mentioned an article about the same to be published on the third page and “above the fold”.

