Meghan Markle’s lawyer on her & Prince Harry’s role in Finding Freedom: They were never interviewed for it

Meghan Markle’s lawyer Justin Sherbrooke has released a statement denying all claims of Meghan and Prince Harry being involved in the explosive book Finding Freedom. Scroll down to see what he said.
Meghan Markle‘s lawyer is responding to allegations that she and Prince Harry contributed to the bombshell royal book about their time as a couple and their exit from the royal family.

The book – Finding Freedom — was the subject of the Duchess’ lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd. and Mail on Sunday. Meghan’s lawyer had to clarify in court that she had nothing to do with the book.

 

“The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book,” her lawyer Justin Sherbrooke said in a written submission via ET Canada.

 

In case you missed it, the explosive book reveals intricate details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with each other, the royal family, and the events leading up to their current situation--Megxit. The book covers everything from Meghan and Harry's wedding, welcoming their baby and stepping down as senior members of the family and more.

 

The new book also made some jaw-dropping revelations. While the spotlight was previously on Kate Middleton and Meghan's relationship, courtesy the excerpt released a month ago, the book also highlights Pippa Middleton and Princess Eugenie. The book claims that Kate's sister was reluctant to invite Meghan to her wedding for the fear that her attendance with Harry would steal the spotlight from the wedding. 

 

