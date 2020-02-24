Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney SLAMS journalists; Denies registering the royal couple’s charity website

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney is denying reports claiming she registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com for the royal couple through her charity. Read on to know more.

Last week, various media reports suggested that Jessica Mulroney had registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on behalf of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Confirming the news, a source told People Magazine that the 40-year-old Canadian stylist registered the site through her charity Shoebox Project Foundation. However, Mulroney had denied all the speculations in her latest tweet. She also slammed journalists for not doing their job properly and spreading false information about her links with the royal couple’s foundation.

Putting all the rumours to rest, she wrote, “If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday.” According to The Shoebox Project’s website, the charitable foundation collects and distributes gift-filled Shoeboxes to women impacted by homelessness in communities across Canada and the US. Each Shoebox is filled with items valued at USD 50 that can enhance self-esteem and reduce feelings of isolation for women in need.

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. — jessica mulroney (@jessicamulroney) February 23, 2020

The news comes days after Meghan and Harry announced, via their spokesperson, that they would no longer use the word “royal” for their future ventures. The couple’s spokesperson asserted that considering the UK Government’s rules, the two have decided that their non-profit organization will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. According to the reports published earlier this month, the queen has banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit. Back in July, Harry and Meghan had registered their charitable foundation under the name Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will no longer use the word ‘royal’ for their brand

