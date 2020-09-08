Meghan Markle’s royal training before marrying Prince Harry included a ‘staged kidnapping’: Report

According to new claims made in the biographical book Finding Freedom, Meghan Markle was allegedly put through a fake kidnapping scenario as part of a personal protection course.

According to new stories about Meghan Markle‘s training to become part of the royal family are coming to light and this one is pretty crazy. Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all biography Finding Freedom which details Meghan and Harry‘s relationship, leading up to their exit from the royal family has made some shocking claims about Meghan’s training. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the book, claim that Meghan was put through a fake kidnapping scenario as part of a personal protection course.

“Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled up in a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location, and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood films) for realism,” they wrote in the book, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

“During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit,” they added. It is believed that Kate Middleton went through a similar course, but not until after she married Prince William.

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that the couple had stopped receiving funds from Prince Charles post signing a hefty deal with Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been receiving a sum of money from the Prince of Wales‘ Duchy of Cornwall estate, however, that is no longer the case after inking a huge deal with Netflix. Newsweek reports that Meghan and Harry are working towards becoming even more financially independent of the British Royal Family after leaving as senior royals in March. The Sussexes’ new deal is rumoured to be within USD 50 to 100 million.

