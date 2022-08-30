Meghan Markle says British press called her children the 'N-word'; Explains being protective of their photos

Meghan Markle slammed the British press in her recent interview with The Cut where she opened up about her life in the royal family and why she chose not to share her childrens' photos with the media outlets in the UK. The Duchess of Sussex opened up about taking the decision to not release Archie's photo which was expected of her as a royal.

Explaining her decision, Markle said, "There’s literally a structure. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game." The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about having access to social media as a royal and noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She further added that Prince Harry and her opted out of the "exchange game" after the couple shut down their own Instagram handle, which was named @Sussexroyal. While it was previously revealed by Markle during her interview with Oprah that it was social media bullying that drove Harry and her off social media, in her recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex has teased her return to Instagram.

Meghan's new interview came on the heels of her new podcast, Archetypes' released on Spotify where the Duchess will be speaking to women from across sectors of entertainment, sports and more to discuss the labels that women have had break through to succeed.

