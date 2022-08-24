Meghan Markle says she's excited to be 'unfiltered' and for fans to get to know the 'real' her in new podcast

Meghan Markle recently featured in a promo for her upcoming podcast, Archetypes on Spotify. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about what fans can expect to learn about her from her new podcast. Through the podcast, Markle will be investigate the labels that try to hold women back through uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape their narratives.

In the new promo for the same, the Duchess of Sussex says "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. As opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered and ... yeah, it's fun."

In the premiere episode of her podcast, Markle spoke to close friend and Tennis legend, Serena Williams about the double standard society sets for women who are ambitious. Following her appearance on the podcast, Williams also shared a special post for Markle along with a photo of the duo and wrote, "I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious."

Check out the promo here:

In the premiere episode, Markle also revealed an incident of how while on a royal tour with Prince Harry in 2019, a fire broke out in their son, Archie's, nursery room and she was forced to continue the tour.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams poses with 'dear friend' Meghan Markle after appearing as first guest on Duchess' new podcast