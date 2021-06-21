Meghan Markle says son Archie has a 'voracious appetite for books'; Reveals he loves her book The Bench

Meghan Markle recalled the reaction she received from her son Archie over the book stating that he loves all the elements of The Bench and it indeed is a great feeling.

Meghan Markle has appeared for her first interview since her chat with Oprah and made some revelations. In an interview with the NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the success of her new illustrated book 'The Bench'. For the unversed, the book has already reached the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books.

Speaking to the publication, Meghan revealed the reaction she received from her son Archie over the book. She revealed that he loves all the elements of The Bench and it indeed is a great feeling. Meghan said, "Archie loves the book. He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again.'"

She added, "Now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing." Meghan wrote the book before the arrival of her daughter Lilibet and was a tribute to her husband Prince Harry and son Archie. In fact, the basis of the book stemmed from a sentimental gift that Meghan gave Harry -- a bench which served as a space for the Duke and Archie to bond.

"Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me. I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it," Meghan said. She also described the book as a 'love story'. Click on the link below to read more.

