Meghan Markle seeks summary judgment in case against British press; Her lawyers call the publication unlawful

Meghan Markle is seeking a summary judgment in her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for publishing parts of her a private letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Meghan Markle is continuing her fight with Brtish media! Today Huffington Post reported that the Duchess if asking a British judge to settle her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers prior to the trial by stating that the publication has been “deeply personal” to have published a private letter to her estranged father was. In documents obtained by Huffington, Markle’s legal team states the act as “a plain and a serious breach of her rights of privacy.” For the unversed, the Duchess is suing Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over a series of articles in 2019 in The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, which featured parts of a letter from her father Thomas after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The full trial will take place in front of a jury this fall at the High Court in London, United Kingdom. Prior to that, Meghan is seeking a summary judgement so that the case doesn’t go to trial and is dismissed before that. Her lawyer Justin Rushbrooke even told Huffington that Associated Newspapers had “no real prospect” of winning the case. He said that it’s a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter, adding that his client felt “a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father” would stay private.

The lawyer also explained that Meghan’s letter was only “a message of peace” to her father “to stop him talking to the press,” and that she took steps to avoid it being caught in the hands of media by sending it by FedEx through her accountant to her father’s home in Mexico. Her lawyer said the fact that she is a public figure “does not reduce her expectation of privacy in relation to information of this kind,” and that “the sad intricacies of a family relationship … is not a matter of public interest.”

