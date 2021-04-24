  1. Home
Meghan Markle seen with Archie on Prince Louis’s birthday: Kate fans think Markle did it intentionally

As the paparazzi pictures of Meghan Markle with Archie get printed on the same day as Prince Louis’s birthday. Kate Middleton fans theorize that Markle is plotting against the palace.
In a strange coincidence, Meghan Markle’s pictures with son Archie get leaked in the print exactly at the time of Prince Louis’s third birthday. Meghan in all this while was not papped in Montecito California with Archie and one of the users on Twitter theorized that it is possible that Murdoch’s press purchased it a day before and published it on the same day Prince Louis’s birthday to coincide with the event. New York Post, which published the exclusive photos is owned by Murdoch and fans believe that the timing was intentional from Meghan’s end.

The politics of the royalties keep on getting complicated. One user on Twitter wrote, “Is it just a coincidence that after all this time avoiding the press in California Meghan & Archie managed to get papped and the photos are released the same day as Prince Louis’ 3rd birthday and the usual birthday photos are released by Kate and William ???” Many fans of Royals in the UK are conspiracy theorizing that the media is creating a narrative in order to milk the situation and sell their papers. 

Take a look at what netizens have to think:

 Kate shared a lovely yet rare picture of Prince Louis on his birthday which has the world melting their hearts over the young boy. Many fans believe that Meghan is not standing up to her words when she called Kate a good person in the Oprah Winfrey Interview. Meghan is currently in her third trimester while raising one toddler and the Duchess of Sussex has not revealed the name of the upcoming baby yet.

Also Read| Meghan Markle flaunts growing baby bump, carries son Archie as they're snapped first time since Harry's return

