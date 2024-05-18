Meghan Markle needs no introduction. She is an actress turned duchess. She is a former member of the royal family. Currently, she is an activist and a feminist. Meghan Markle is often in the news for her relationship with the royal family. Aside from that, the Duchess of Sussex is often in the news for her philanthropic work and visits. Speaking of her international visits, Meghan Markle recently visited Nigeria, where she had a blissful time and learned a lot. In an interview with People, she expressed that she would share details and learnings from this trip with her and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lillibet.

Meghan Markle shares details from her and Prince Harry’s recent visit to Nigeria

Meghan Markle knows exactly what she wants to communicate with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, about her trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry. In an interview with People during the three-day journey, The Duchess of Sussex expressed her excitement to learn more about her Nigerian background. She also shares her newfound knowledge with her children and her mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex discovered she is 43% Nigerian, a revelation that resonated with her as she expressed being in her country, and she also commented on the women's leadership panel that she co-hosted with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization. She said, "It had so much personal meaning for me. My heritage, which I can share with my children, That's such a special thing for a mother to know you can do. And also to be surrounded by so many incredible mothers in this country and the women that I've met, especially at the leadership conference."

Referring to the women's leadership panel she co-hosted with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, She applauded Dr. Ngozi for being a true powerhouse and mentor. The Duchess of Sussex then added that it was a great trip.

Why did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Nigeria?

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria at the invitation of the country's chief of military staff. This visit marked their first formal international trip since stepping down from their royal positions in 2020. The whirlwind tour highlighted the Archewell Foundation's mental health initiatives for young people. As well as Prince Harry's Invictus Games, in which Nigeria competed for the first time last year.

The couple began their tour with a school visit when Meghan delivered an inspirational message to students. In the same interview with people, she said she constantly thinks back on herself as a little girl and the kind of motivation she wants to see in other women. She hopes that in some tiny way. She might be able to contribute to that, particularly for many of the young girls. She then added that she saw potential in all of the young girls and boys as well.

Meghan Markle said, speaking of Archie and Lilibet. Who will turn three in a few weeks? She said, "It's what we see in our own children to give them that promise and excitement for their future." As for Prince Harry, he told people, "These excursions are about us being able to get out there and focus on the things that are important to us. And for us, being on the ground is everything."

Meanwhile, the Duke also hinted at similar travels in the future, and one official expressed hope that they would return soon.

