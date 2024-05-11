Meghan Markle Shares Her Love For Nigeria, Says Thanks

Meghan Markle has had a special time in Nigeria. Meghan thanked the country in a sweet written message in a visitor’s book.

The Duchess of Sussex recently visited the country with her husband Prince Harry. Harry also wrote a message summarising his time in the country. The Prince also spoke about hosting The Invictus Games in Nigeria. Here is what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote about their visit.

Meghan Markle thanks Nigeria

Meghan Markle who recently visited Nigeria loved her time there. People magazine posted a picture that showed Meghan Markle’s gratitude towards the country. Prince Harry accompanied his wife on a trip to the country. The snap featured a visitor’s book in which the Duchess thanked the country and called it “home."

"With gratitude for the support of the Invictus community. And for welcoming me home," the writing read. The visitor's book is located at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. This entry was made on Friday, May 10 during her visit with Prince Harry there. Harry also made an entry in the visitor's book. "Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, together we will heal our troops," the Prince's message read.

Prince Harry talks about The Invictus Games in Nigeria

Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa invited the couple to Nigeria as well as to the headquarters in Abuja. Prince Harry praised the people of the country for using sports to make rehabilitation easier. “I'm eternally grateful to all of you for joining the Invictus movement for Nigeria and for every single soul who’s been injured protecting the freedoms of Nigeria,” he added.

Harry recalled how the Nigerian team participated in the Invictus games in Düsseldorf. He noted that the team was “small but mighty.” The Prince called the Nigeria team the “life and soul” of the games. The Duke also addressed the possibility of Nigeria hosting the games. “ I know there’s been an expression of interest for Nigeria to perhaps host the games in 2029,” he revealed.

Invictus Games was an initiative started by Prince Harry in 2014. The initiative aims to use sports as a medium for wounded, injured, and sick both serving and veterans. The games are an international multi-sport event.

