Meghan Markle shares a RARE photo of Archie feeding chickens & he's the 'mini me' of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has shared an unseen snap of her first born, Archie during her appearance on The Ellen Show. Taken from behind, the photo shows off Archie's reddish hair (just like Prince Harry) as he seems to be feeding chicken in the Sussex's chicken coop at home.

The 2-year-old is also holding a basket, presumably to collect eggs! Meghan and Harry's family chicken coop was first shown in the Oprah Winfrey interview back in March, which the couple had participated in. While his face isn't visible, Archie can be seen looking at the chickens who are eating their food off a miniature table. The sign inside the chicken coop reads, "Archie's Chick Inn — established 2021."

The show's host Ellen DeGeneres, who is a neighbour to the Sussexes said that Archie is always "sweet with the chickens." Adding to that thought, she also gushed about the boy stating that he is "such a gentle soul." Meghan replied to the same, saying, "Aww, thank you."

The toddler can also be seen in his hunter rain boots in the photo which features the popular cartoon Peppa Pig.

During their interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry had noted that they had rescued the hens from a factory farm while relocating to California. For those unversed, after stepping down as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Montecito, California along with their kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

