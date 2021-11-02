Meghan Markle shows support for paid leave campaign workers with THIS thoughtful gesture

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's kind gesture to support paid leave campaign workers.
Meghan Markle sure knows how to make a supportive gesture in the most thoughtful manner. The Duchess of Sussex, over the weekend, surprised employees of the nonprofit PL+US, who are campaigning for paid family and medical leave for all in the US by 2022 by sending them USD 25 Starbucks gift cards through Archewell Foundation. Markle's gesture was appreciated by the nonprofit as they shared a thankful message for her on Twitter. 

The communications director of the nonprofit, Neil Sroka took to Twitter to share a message appreciating the Duchess' message and wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll." 

In another tweet, he added, "Maybe that doesn't mean much to some, but for our team fighting to #SavePaidLeave it was a delightful surprise. Thank you #MeghanMarkle."

This isn't the first time that Meghan Markle has shown support for causes and campaign workers in the kindest manner. As for the paid leave cause, Meghan previously strongly put forth her views in an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in which she shared her personal story of struggle. 

While drawing on her own life experience of taking up a job at a young age and also addressing her current privilege of having the opportunity to devote time to her two children, Archie and Lilibet without having to choose between work and family, Meghan wrote, "No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan)", via ET.

Credits: Entertainment Tonight, Getty Images


