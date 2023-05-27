Meghan Markle skips Gracie award despite big win for Archetypes podcast; Here's why

Meghan Markle was one of the winners honored at the Gracie Awards, but the Duchess was a no-show at the ceremony. The award show was held in Beverly Hills, and Meghan won an award for her podcast Archetypes. The former actor’s absence at the award show comes shortly after her and Prince Harry’s “near catastrophic” car chase.

Meghan Markle skips the Gracie Awards

The Duchess of Sussex was reported to be absent from the list of attendees at the Gracie Awards that took place on May 24, 2023. The reason behind Meghan’s absence was because of a personal commitment, according to Hello! Markle won the award for ‘Entertainment Podcast Host’ for her podcast Archetypes. The podcast features women across the fields of entertainment, sports, and more who talk about labels that try to hold them back.

Despite her absence, the Duchess of Sussex sent a message expressing her gratitude for the big win. According to the report, Meghan was heard saying, "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor." She continued, "This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry offers to pay for police protection after car chase incident; Gets rejected for the second time

Harry and Meghan’s NYC car chase

The awards were held only a week after Prince Harry and Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi. In the aftermath of the car chase, multiple victims came forward to tell their side of the story, many of them claiming that Harry and Meghan’s security team was truly at fault. Several speculations about the whole incident being a PR stunt spurred up after the people heard the witnesses' accounts.

A source told US Weekly that the Sussexes were “shocked” by the response to the car chase. The insider revealed, “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

The royal family has refrained from commenting on the matter. A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “This is not something we’re commenting on.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle aiming to become the next Oprah Winfrey? Expert reveals