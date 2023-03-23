Meghan Markle SLAMMED amid Prince Harry’s visa scrutiny for not stopping him from revealing his drug usage

Meghan Markle has been slammed amid Prince Harry’s visa scrutiny.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex revealed quite a few interesting details about his drug usage in his bombastic memoir Spare, and in interviews following the release of the same. And now, his visa applications have come under scrutiny. The Heritage Foundation has filed a request to release Prince Harry’s US visa application. This is because US immigration law tends to have very harsh penalties or punishment for people lying or barring information from immigration officials. This can even lead to deportation or getting barred from the citizenship application.

And now royal biographer Angela Levin has called out Meghan Markle, 41, for not preventing Prince Harry, 38, from revealing details about his substance use. Continue reading to find out what she has to say.

Royal biographer concerned about why Meghan Markle did not warn Prince Harry against revealing about the drug use

While talking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, Levin said, “I don’t understand why his wife didn’t warn him.” Continuing further, she added, “He talked to her about everything he was going to say. She is in charge as we both know. She didn’t say ‘be careful, because if you talk too much about the drugs, you might be in trouble.”

Angela Levin also said that she was ‘quite concerned’ about why the Duchess of Sussex left Prince Harry ‘alone’ in the matter.

Levin also hit out at the royal’s mental health guru and said that the latter should have cautioned him from talking about the drugs. "He made his life extremely difficult,” Levin stated.

What did Prince Harry say about drugs?

Apart from admitting to taking drugs in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry also talked about it in a promotional interview for his book with Dr. Gabor Mate (via The Independent). The Duke of Sussex explained that using drugs helped him feel relaxed and light, with a sense of comfort. Continuing further, Prince Harry also said that although he started doing drugs recreationally, he later realized ‘how good they were’ for him. According to him, they were one of the fundamental parts of his life that changed him and helped him deal with the traumas and pains of the past.

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry’s declaration of drug use affect his immigration status? DEETS here