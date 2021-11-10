Meghan Markle SLAMS 'toxic' tabloids; Says they should 'come with a warning label like cigarettes'

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had important things to say about the toxicity that certain tabloids bring in on Tuesday. During an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook summit, the former actress shared her views about women achieving equality in the workplace and also had a thing or two to say about tabloids.

When Sorkin told Markle that he has read "all sorts of crazy things" about being a boss online, the latter asked him "not to read tabloids" because she feels it's "not healthy" for anyone. "Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do. Like, ‘This is toxic for your mental health,'” Meghan said, via ET Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex was also asked about a UK tabloid's appeal against privacy ruling on Meghan's letter for father Thomas Markle. Calling it an "arduous process," the Duchess said, "In terms of this appeal, I won the case and this issue, frankly, has been going on when I had no children at all, I now have two children as you know."

She also noted that standing up for herself and for what she felt was right has been the motto for her. "At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what’s right, and that’s what I’m doing," Meghan added.

In other news, Prince Harry called out tabloids that used the word 'Megxit' and slammed them for turning "fact-based news into opinion-based gossip."

