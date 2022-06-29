Meghan Markle speaks out on abortions rights in the US; Reveals Prince Harry's reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem got together with renowned journalist Jessica Yellin for a special interview with Vogue where they discussed in detail the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v Wade will have on women. In the interview, Markle opened up about her own motherhood journey, suffering a miscarriage and more.

The Duchess of Sussex stressed about how conversations regarding abortion and women's health need to normalised. Speaking about how bearing a child is a deeply personal journey, Markle said, "I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

While speaking to Steinem, Markle also revealed how Prince Harry reacted to the Roe v Wade ruling stating that he's a feminist and added, "His reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work", via Vogue.

Several Hollywood celebrities have spoken up against the Supreme Court decision including the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and more. There are also celebrities who have opened up about their abortion stories to bring to light the dreadful impact of the Supreme Court's decision to put a ban on reproductive rights.

