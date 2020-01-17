Meghan Markle spotted at Canada airport as she arrives to pick up her close friend; Details Inside

While the Duke held an engagement in the UK, his wife Meghan was spotted driving herself to the Victoria International Airport in Canada.

It has been over a week since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, a lot has gone down the road. For the unversed, let us remind you about the biggest update. Queen Elizabeth has given her consent to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the two will split their time between the UK and Canada. While Meghan has gone back to Canada, Prince Harry has stayed back and also conducted his first royal engagement on Thursday since the decision was announced.

While the Duke held an engagement, his wife Meghan was spotted driving herself to the Victoria International Airport in Canada. According to a report in Express UK, Meghan arrived at the airport to pick up one of her close friends. Driving a black Land Rover, Meghan reached the airport to pick up her friend and pilates instructor Heather Dorak. However, the Duchess of Sussex did not step out of the car. She was spotted with a male member who probably a part of her security team.

Meghan has already made her noteworthy visit in Canada as she paid a visit to a women's centre in Vancouver during tea time and spent time interacting with them to understand how their organisation impacts the community. No definite plans of Meghan's return to the UK have been announced as she continues to live with son Archie in Canada.

