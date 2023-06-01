Meghan Markle spotted partying without Prince Harry amid divorce rumors; Details inside

Meghan Markle has been seen out and about in town without Prince Harry, and that is fueling the fire of divorce rumors. Multiple reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan could be headed towards a divorce, one even suggesting that “all is not well” between the Sussexes. A new report says that Meghan leaves Harry at home as she frequents parties.

Does Meghan Markle party without Harry

Experts and news outlets alike have been predicting a divorce in Meghan and Prince Harry’s near future. The pair has been spotted less and less together in recent months. Prince Harry attended the coronation in the UK alone, he was seen touring for his book ‘Spare’ without Meghan by his side, and the Duchess signed a deal with an agency which could be a solo career move.

Society journalist Petronella Wyatt recently claimed that Meghan had been spotted regularly at parties without her husband in sight. Wyatt tweeted, "Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days.” The journalist added, "She tends to leave Harry at home."

Is Meghan Markle “begging” people to hang out?

Broadcaster Tim Dillon also slammed the couple while calling them “low grade-reality stars.” He noted that Meghan had been trying to get close to stars “trying to get places.” Tim revealed, "All they want to do is hang out with celebrities.I was at a party the other night talking to somebody about these people, and it’s just constant with them.”

Dillon claimed that Meghan had been texting someone who was with him constantly. He explained, "She [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there. The point is they just won’t stop these two. They’re like low-grade reality stars trying to attach to anything.” He claimed that the people he was with showed his texts of Meghan “begging” them to hang out. He revealed that the people at the party were “having a good laugh" about Meghan, while some branded it as “sad.”

Tim said he “respected” Meghan’s “hustle.” But later added, "A lot of people at this party were like, we text her back, she’s a duchess, but we’ve had enough."

Recently experts claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage “lacked romance” and “the omens are bad.” While many claim that Sussexes are headed towards a divorce, expert Darren Stanton told The Telegraph that the couple was “in it for the long haul.”

Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently made headlines when they stepped out in New York City. The couple was in the news after they were in an alleged near-catastrophic car chase, due to the paparazzi.

