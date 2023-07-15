Meghan Markle spotted shopping without Prince Harry amidst divorce rumors

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, was recently seen at a farmers market in California without her husband Prince Harry . However, it has been reported that she may have broken a rule during her visit. The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market, where Meghan was spotted, supposedly has a ban on dogs, except for recognized service animals.

The Daily Mail shared a photo from the market displaying a sign that clearly states, "NO DOGS ALLOWED with the exception of recognized service animals... we thank you for your understanding and cooperation." The Daily Express US reached out to the market for confirmation but did not receive an immediate response. Additionally, one user on the market's Yelp page mentioned that dogs are not allowed and signs are posted at every entrance.

During her trip to the market, Meghan was seen checking out flowers while wearing white shirt over a camel-colored dress, flip flops, and sunglasses. In an exclusive photo published by the Mail, she appears to have noticed the paparazzi as she purchased a bunch of pink flowers. She also reportedly stopped at a stall to sample some honey from a local vendor. Throughout her visit, Meghan's beagle was taken care of by her security guard, who attentively watched over her dog while she explored the various tents filled with fresh produce.



In another eventful outing, Meghan was seen celebrating the Fourth of July at a parade with her daughter, Lilibet. The mother-daughter duo attended the parade near their luxurious $14.7 million Montecito home, and Meghan lovingly embraced her daughter during the festivities. The Montecito Farmer's Market is a popular weekly event in the town known for its privacy and celebrity residents. Meghan's outing happened after her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry failed to receive any Emmy nominations but received a nomination at the Hollywood Critics Award .

