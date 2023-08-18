Meghan Markle spotted without her USD 200k engagement ring days after divorce rumors with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly getting alone time, away from each other. There have been several reports of trouble in paradise for the two Royals in the last couple of months. Markle and her husband were apart earlier this month when Prince Harry made a trip to Japan for a sports tournament. Now things might have gone from bad to worse for the duo if the latest photos of Markle are anything to go by. Here's what happened.

Meghan Markle seen without her diamond ring for the first time

A recent photograph of the Duchess of Sussex shows her not wearing her £156k engagement ring. This image has sparked inquiries among royal enthusiasts, particularly because Markle and Price Harry have been apart in recent weeks. In an Instagram post that her friend Kadi Lee uploaded, the 42-year-old appeared to have taken off her diamond engagement ring, which typically rests above her gold wedding band and diamond eternity ring. The former actress was seen smiling alongside her friends as she carried on with her birthday festivities. The Duchess took a selfie with her friends Kadi Lee, her hairdresser, and Cleo Wade, an author. Lee, who goes by Highbrow Hippie on Instagram, shared the photo of the trio on her story. Though fans soon noticed the lack of engagement ring on Markle's finger.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divorce rumors

The speculations around the love bird's marriage started to arise late last month when RadarOnline got in touch with an insider that claimed the two's marriage was going through a tough time. Since then many sources have come out to either confirm the rumors or deny them. As per reports an insider that reached out to Page Six, claimed that the rumors are "literally made up." The royal couple are allegedly staying at different places, to contemplate their lives together and what they want. According to a recent report, the parents of two have been going through a financially tough time, after their deal with Spotify was struck down. And as per sources, things had gotten so bad that the duo can't afford their lavish lifestyle anymore.

Meanwhile, Markle was recently seen out and about celebrating her birthday with close friends and family. Which started with a dinner outing with Prince Harry and their friend Matt Cohen, then she had a Barbie movie night with her celebrity friends.

