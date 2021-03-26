Meghan Markle surprises non profit with baked goodies from her own kitchen to mark Women's History Month.

Along with the baked goodies, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also wrote an appreciation note for the non-profit on behalf of Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Markle is celebrating Women's History Month! The Duchess of Sussex, who has continued her philanthropic work despite stepping back as a working member of the royal family, made sure to surprise a non profit organisation close to her heart. According to a latest report in People, Meghan made it special by whipping up baked goodies in her own kitchen. That's not all. Meghan also used homegrown ingredients from her own garden of her new home in Montecito, California.

Extending support to World Central Kitchen on behalf of Meghan & Harrys' Archewell Foundation, Meghan baked a lemon olive oil cake with lemons from her own garden. Along with the baked goodies, Meghan and Harry also wrote an appreciation note for the women.

It read, "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us," as reported by People.

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are busy with ramping up operations at the Archewell Foundation. The couple recently hired Oscar nominee producer Ben Browning to head the content division. He will take the position of head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions as well as “work closely with Netflix and Spotify”. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan have signed several deals with Netflix and Spotify to create impactful content.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle hire Oscar nominee producer for Archewell Foundation while chief of staff quits

Share your comment ×