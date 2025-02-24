Meghan Markle Takes an Iconic Outfit From Late Princess Diana’s Closet as She ‘Soaks in the Weekend’; Check it Out

Meghan Markle gave a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in a recent social media post. On Sunday, February 23, the Duchess of Sussex shared a glimpse of her relaxed weekend activities in her Instagram Stories. However, something that caught people's attention was her purple Northwestern University sweatshirt.

The Suits alum attended the university from 1999 to 2003 and graduated with a double major in Theater and International Relations. Princess Diana often wore a similar purple crewneck, which she received as a memento after visiting the university in 1996, a year before her tragic death.

She was frequently photographed wearing that sweatshirt during her gym outings. On one occasion, she was seen wearing it with white biker shorts and sneakers outside the Chelsea Harbour Club in London.

In Markle’s social media post, she shared a view of her garden, a nearby pond, and her pet dog strutting across the lawn. “A short break from work to soak in the weekend,” she wrote over one of her Instagram Stories. The Duchess also shared a video capturing the first blooms and blossoms of the year.

One of the stories featured a rare and adorable moment with one of her children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. While Markle was watering the garden, either Archie or Lilibet asked if they could do it and playfully took the hose from their mother.

The Duchess has opened up significantly since transitioning her social media account from professional to personal. She intends to continue sharing her authentic and unfiltered self through her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her revamped lifestyle brand, As Ever. With both projects set to launch on March 4, the mom of two has a busy schedule ahead.