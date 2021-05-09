Meghan Markle talks about her soon to be born daughter during VAX LIVE concert; Says Prince Harry is thrilled

Ahead of welcoming their daughter this summer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently both appeared separately for the VAX LIVE concert, and Duchess Meghan just revealed the hope she shares for her daughter who will be born this summer.

Former actress Meghan Markle recently spoke about her unborn daughter who will be born in the summer of 2021. The 39-year-old pregnant Duchess of Sussex appeared virtually during the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World and gave a moving speech encouraging people to get vaccinated amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. During her speech, the former Suits star also shared her hopes for her soon to be born daughter.

“The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward,” Meghan started. She continued, “As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

Meghan skipped out on attending the Vax Live concert in person, which took place last weekend. However, Prince Harry did attend and gave an impassioned speech, encouraging people to work together so that we can end the pandemic. Here’s what he said. “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world,” Meghan shared. “When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward.”

“Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and to set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you,” Meghan concluded.

