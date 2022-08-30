Meghan Markle talks about Prince Harry and his dad Prince Charles' strained ties; Says the Duke 'lost' his dad

Meghan Markle is opening up about Prince Charles and her husband Prince Harry's relationship. In a recent bombshell interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, via Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex talked about how the father and his son's relationship took a toll after the couple decided to exit the royal family and settle down in the US.

During the chat, Markle brought up her husband's strained relationship as she talked about her own relations with her father Thomas Markle. She told the magazine, "Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision." She also addressed if things could get better with their families and shared, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

After the interview, a source clarified to the outlet that Meghan meant to convey that she did not want Harry to lose his dad. While a royal official noted, "I’m not aware that Harry has broken up with his father. Charles gave Harry and Meghan millions when they left the UK." They also added, "Right now, the family are all at Balmoral, and I’m sure they are aghast at this interview." Back in 2021, Harry had revealed in his chat with Oprah Winfrey, that Charles had "stopped taking [his] calls" if it was about leaving his position in the royal family.

