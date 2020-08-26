Meghan Markle tells Gloria Steinem that she’s ‘glad to be back home’ while discussing importance of voting

Meghan Markle recently sat down with Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting and touched base on how glad she is to be back home.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and American journalist Gloria Steinem recently came together to encourage voters. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex and the 86-year-old political activist sat down for a “historic backyard chat,” as captured by the MAKERS Women Instagram account. During their chat, the two women sit outside to “discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.’” “Meg, welcome home,” Gloria said. “I’m so glad that you’re home.” “Thank you,” replied Meghan, who just moved to Santa Barbara with husband Prince William and their 1-year-old son Archie, responded. “Me too, for so many reasons.”

Meghan and Gloria also spoke about the importance of women voting in the upcoming election. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” Meghan said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” Gloria replied. “It is the only place we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

“What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact,” Gloria continued. “Yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am, and they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”

In case you missed it, lately, Meghan has been very vocal about the importance of voting. She recently appeared at Michelle Obama's When All Women Vote online event and said, "I think we are obviously faced with a lot of problems in our world right now, both in the physical world and in the digital world, but we can and must do everything we can to ensure all women have their voices heard. Because at this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit.”

