Meghan Markle thanked Simon Rex with a personal letter after he turned down a bribe to lie about them dating

Meghan Markle has had a tough time dealing with UK tabloids ever since she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Actor Simon Rex recently recalled when he was offered a bribe to lie about being in a relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to The Guardian, Rex revealed how Markle reached out to him after he shut down the tabloid's offer.

Speaking about the past incident, Rex told The Guardian how Markle reached out to him with a sweet note where she thanked him. He said, "I was broke as f**k! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that." Adding on about receiving a letter from Markle, he revealed what the Duchess of Sussex wrote in it saying, "It’s nice to know there are still good people."

Rex had previously opened up about the same in a 2005 interview where he revealed that he had hung out with Marklen in a "very non-datey way." According to reports, The Red Rocket star turned down an offer of USD 70,000 which asked him to fabricate details about the duo being in a relationship although the actor stated that he refused to do the same because he didn't feel it was right to lie to the royal family.

In her own interviews, Meghan has expressed several times how she suffered a great deal on account of the attacks posed at her by the British press. The Suits alum while speaking to Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview said, "I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service; Reports