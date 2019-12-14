Meghan Markle thanks her fan and sends a note: Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words

Are you a Meghan Markle fan? Then this news piece may leave you green with envy as one of Meghan's admirers received a special note from her.

Are you a Meghan Markle fan? Then this news piece may leave you green with envy as one of Meghan's admirers received a special note from her. Yes, you read it right! A special thank you message from none other than Duchess of Sussex. Becca Anderson, from Charleston, South Carolina, claimed that she is a super fan of Meghan and had sent a “letter of encouragement” to Meghan. And now, she got a response from Meghan. She later posted a picture of a letter from Buckingham Palace signed by Claudia Spens, the royal family’s official head of general correspondence. The letter read, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked me to thank you for your thoughtful card. It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words of support and has asked me to send you warmest thanks and best wishes.”

There is no clarity on what Anderson wrote to Markle, however, her words did move her and the response is the proof o the same. For the unversed, currently, Meghan, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are vacationing and are on a break from royal duties. This is not the first time a fan has received a note by the royals. For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had earlier written a note for their fan Daphne Dunne who was celebrating her 99t birthday. A part of the letter read, "We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you've managed to escape hospital."

Credits :Harper Bazaar

