Meghan Markle to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? FIND OUT

Meghan Markle and Real Housewives?! Well, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the famous reality franchise in detail with Andy Cohen on her final episode of season one of Archetypes podcast. Titled Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift, Meghan and Andy discussed the possibility of Markle joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills...

During the candid chat, Meghan Markle discussed the success of The Real Housewives franchise, quipping how people felt Andy - executive producer of the global series - "should maybe add one more [cast member] to the mix," via People. To this, Andy commented, "And then what did you think? Because it had to have bubbled up to you somewhere that you moved to the States and everyone is like, 'Oh, she should join the Beverly Hills Housewives.' I'm like, she ain't joining the Beverly Hills Housewives, everybody."

Meghan Markle exclaimed with a giggle: "I never heard that!" To this, Any Cohen added, "She has a full plate! She's Meghan Markle! You never heard that? Good. Well, I never even tried to stoke the fire because I was like, 'Folks, that's not happening,'" The Duchess of Sussex chimed in, "You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?" Andy joked how no audition was necessary: "We'll build the show around you. How about that?"

However, Meghan was quick to shut down the dream casting: "There will be no reality show. But I think it's so funny. No, I never heard that. I never heard about the Beverly Hills of it all."

Oh, how we'd have loved to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA life, up, close and personal!

For now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's focus will be on their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries which is said to release next month. Moreover, on January 10, 2023, the Duke of Sussex will be dropping his much-awaited memoir titled Spare, which is sure to reveal many royal family secrets.

Does Meghan Markle Still Watch Real Housewives?

Andy Cohen asked Meghan Markle the million-dollar question of whether she still watches Real Housewives, something he's dying to know. "Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching The Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving... [Cohen chimed in, "...other people's.]"

"I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture. And when it began, because you began with Orange County and I'm from California, at least it felt remotely like a world that I knew, but still felt so foreign," Meghan Markle pondered.

Talking about Real Housewives' entertainment appeal, Markle elaborated, "But I mean, I would say almost every one of my friends still watches it and I go, 'Why are you watching that? There's so much drama!' And it's because it's entertainment. It's entertaining to them. And it's also, I think, it's so familiar because it's been on for so long. You've created an empire."

Meghan Markle Was a Big "Fan" of Real Housewives

Meghan Markle recalled to Andy Cohen how she was a Real Housewives fan and wanted to appear on Watch What Happens Live! during her Suits days, but couldn't get booked: "I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked, Andy! So, thanks for being here with me."

Andy Cohen recounted, "I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you because we had a sense. We were like, 'I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse, Andy, we think we didn't have her on the show.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live! and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,'" but also added how it made for a "great story."

