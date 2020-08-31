Meghan Markle told Buckingham palace staff that ‘It didn't have to be this way’ during ‘tearful’ goodbye

Finding Freedom suggests that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave hugs and shared heartbreaking words with Buckingham palace staff during her final hours in the UK.

According to Omid Scobie, writer of the tell-all book that entails details of Megxit, Meghan Markle gave a tearful final speech to staff as she prepared to head back to Canada after her last royal engagement. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, comforted her aides and was visibly emotional as she spent her final hours in the UK following her and Prince Harry's controversial decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Mr Scobie‘s Finding Freedom suggests that the former Suits actress hugged everyone before saying the tear-jerking seven words: "It didn't have to be this way." Mr Scobie wrote in his book: “Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country.” “As Meghan gave a final hug goodbye, she said, ‘It didn’t have to be this way.’” The Duchess was said to be sad that things hadn't gone differently as she and Harry prepared to start a new life together in Canada, and later in the USA.

Mr Scobie previously told Harper's Bazaar about the incident and said: "tears that the Duchess had been bravely holding back [were] free to flow among familiar faces." He added: "The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours.” Meghan is reported to have "tearfully," told a pal "I gave up my entire life for this family" after she was blamed for her and Harry's decision to step back. She reportedly said she "was willing to do whatever it takes."

In their joint statement together while stepping down, Harry and Meghan said they wanted to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution" after "many months of reflection and internal discussions". The couple made their last public engagement together as royals on Monday, March 9.

