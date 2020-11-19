Meghan Markle took advice from 2 royals over estranged father reveals court document in Duchess' privacy case

A latest court document reveals that Meghan Markle took advice from two senior royals over strained relations with her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle, who is fighting a privacy case against news website the Mail who published parts of her father's private letter in 2019, has now revealed to the court that she sought guidance from two senior royals. A latest court document reveals that Meghan took advice from two senior royal over strained relations with her father Thomas Markle and how to prevent him from speaking to the press. The guidance she received from these two senior royals prompted her to write a letter to her father which is now at the centre of this legal battle.

The latest documents which are submitted by Meghan's team of lawyers also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex allowed a third party or an 'unnamed individual' to speak to the authors of 'Finding Freedom' - a biography on Prince Harry and Meghan. She reportedly allowed this 'unnamed individual or friend' to speak to authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie so as to prevent 'further misinformation' and present the 'true position' on her and her father's relationship.

Meghan's handwritten and private letter was published in parts by the Mail. According to a report in The Guardian, part of Meghan's document submitted in court reads, "In accordance with the advice that she (Meghan) had received from the two members of the royal family, the claimant decided to write a private letter to her father in an attempt to get him to stop talking to the press."

While name of the two senior royals hasn't been disclosed, the documents also state that Meghan shared a rough draft of the letter with her husband Prince Harry and Kensington Palace’s then communications secretary Jason Knauf.

Meghan is suing the Mail and MailOnline, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) for breach of privacy, copyright and General Data Protection Regulation.

