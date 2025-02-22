Meghan Markle Trying to Redefine Her Image With Upcoming Netflix Series? Insider Says 'Nobody Knows Who She is'

Meghan Markle will break the public’s perception of her by being authentic in her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan. According to a TV insider, the Duchess of Suxxes is striving to go back to her roots and reveal her real and grounded self.

Over the years, the Suits alum has been subjected to many tags, some decent while some downright insulting. Is she a victim or survivor of the Royal family politics or someone who marketed herself at the cost of the British monarchy?

In an older podcast, Markle described herself as “the most trolled person in the entire world.” On the contrary, Spotify exec Bill Simmons deemed the couple to be “f–king grifters” after their deal with the platform was scrapped.

“Nobody knows who she really is. [The world] created this image of who they think she is,” the TV insider added. People’s opinions on the Duchess have always been contradictory.

Now, with her latest series, the public will reportedly get to see a different side of Markle that could redefine her image. The TV insider claimed that the royal is facing an uphill battle to prove her authenticity.

TV and social media personality Bethenny Frankel claimed that no matter what Markle has to face some amount of scrutiny regardless of what she does. According to Frankel, the reason behind public criticism is the lack of a clear understanding of the royal’s persona.

It’s the ambiguity that leaves scope for criticism as it makes people difficult to connect with her. Reportedly, Markle is striving to change this situation. “She doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the TV insider said about her Netflix reality show. It added that the gist of the show is her having “fun” without the pressure of how might come across.

Her series will feature the Duchess being a hostess to celebrity guests. They will talk about all things beauty and lifestyle while doing earthy activities like cooking or gardening. “Embracing playfulness over perfection,” is the motto of the series as per its official synopsis.

With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on 4 March 2025.