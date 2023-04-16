Meghan Markle wants her children to have close relationship with grandfather King Charles; DEETS inside

King Charles' coronation has been making headlines since Queen Elizabeth’s death. People want to know everything about this ceremony ranging from the seating charts and guest lists to roles played by the seniors and attendance of Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation without Meghan Markle. It was reported that Markle will be planning an intimate gathering for the birthday bash of their son Prince Archie which is the same day as King Charles’ coronation. Here is what we know about Meghan Markle’s plan for the birthday bash as well as her thoughts on the coronation ceremony.

Meghan Markle birthday plans for Archie

As per the reports, Meghan Markle will celebrate Prince Archie’s birthday with an intimate gathering at their California estate. The exclusive guest list for the birthday party will include Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, Archie’s school friends, and the Duchess of Sussex’s friends. It is highly likely that Prince Archie’s birthday gathering will be graced by some celebrities.

On the other hand, Prince Harry will try to return back to their California estate after attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. As per Page Six sources, the Duke of Sussex will try to arrive home in the early evening with the eight hour time difference following the 11 a.m. ceremony in London.

It is reported that King Charles is well-informed about Archie and Lillibet’s lives, just as Sussexes have mentioned earlier that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth used to video chat with their children. As per the reports, Meghan Markle is skipping coronation to avoid stirring up any drama and does not want any more rifts. She hopes that her children can be close to grandfather King Charles as they are estranged from their other grandfather.

According to Page Six this is the first time that Prince Harry will be meeting the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir titled Spare and even with the absence of Meghan it is going to be very awkward.

