Meghan Markle wants to ring in her birthday at Montecito; Duchess to make guests test for COVID 19 beforehand

Meghan Markle's birthday is fast approaching. The former Duchess of Sussex will turn 29 on August 4. While Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have been laying low during the quarantine in the US, the latest reports suggest that the Suits alum is keen on getting out and ringing in her birthday in the outdoors. As per a Daily Mail report, Meghan and Harry are telling friends they are feeling "cooped up" in their LA home and they are eager for some change in location.

A friend informed the UK publication that Meghan and Harry are toying around the idea of celebrating her birthday in Montecito, outside of Santa Barbara. The destination is coincidentally also the same place that Meghan's friend Oprah lives. Meghan will reportedly host a few close friends. However, she would require her guests to get a fast-tracked COVID-19 test done. "Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key. She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible," the source revealed.

Ever since Meghan and Harry moved to the US, they have hardly stepped out of their LA home. The couple was spotted stepping out just a few weeks ago sporting their ideal summer ensembles while sporting a mask to protect themselves from the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. While they are opting to stay indoors and practice social distancing, the couple has been time and again participating in a few video interactions.

As for the celebrations of her birthday in the UK, it has been reported that Westminster Abbey would not ring its bells for Meghan's birthday. A spokesman recently said, "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

