Meghan Markle wants to make sure that King Charles doesn't take her absence in 'bad faith'

The coronation of King Charles has been a source of contention since the date of the ceremony was announced, and this day is significant for two reasons that have piqued the interest of the audience.

The first reason why this coronation holds importance for the public is because after long decades, the coronation will be happening in Buckingham Palace's royal veranda, just as in the long run Queen Elizabeth had a decades-long ruling period.

She was crowned on June 2, 1953, and now, directly in 2023, King Charles will be taking over the throne, which is indeed a very special moment for everyone to witness the history of coronation come to place.

The second most important reason, which has been making headlines, is the absence of Meghan Markle and the presence of Prince Harry, who will attend the coronation alone without his wife. Ever since Prince Harry’s memoir has been released, it has created a cold heart between the two brothers and the royal family for Prince Harry and Meghan.

And having her absent as a member of royal rituals will surely have a negative impact on Meghan Markle’s side, which is already a matter of subject.

Meghan Markle hopes her absence is viewed as a selfless reason by King Charles.

A source claims Meghan Markle is hoping that King Charles will view her absence from the coronation as "selfless."reason

On Saturday, May 6, the Duke of Sussex will attend his father's gala event, but Meghan will stay in the US with Archie and Lilibet.

A source said that "Meghan doesn't want any more rifts" with other royal family members.

She wants her kids to meet Charles, their grandpa, especially because they won't know their other grandfather, the insider told GB News.

She does hope that they may cross paths and that her choice would be viewed as selfless because it was best to keep the spotlight on His Majesty.

