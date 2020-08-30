  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle was DISAPPOINTED when Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal family

A snippet from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's book, Finding Freedom, a new detail reveals that the Duchess of Sussex was disappointed Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal family.
31514 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle was DISAPPOINTED when Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal familyMeghan Markle was DISAPPOINTED when Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal family
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recently released book Finding Freedom opened a box of secrets. The explosive book gave royal fans a closer look at Meghan and Harry's life after they met, walking through happy and disappointing incidents of their lives before coming to the present. While the book revealed how Meghan and Harry's relationship has been with the royal family, a recent revelation from the book has revealed that Meghan was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton when the Duchess of Cambridge missed out Meghan's introduction to the royal family. 

As reported by Page Six, the book revealed that Meghan wished Kate was there when the former Suits star met Prince William. However, the latter was with the children at Anmer Hall and couldn't make it to the meet. "Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate, who was with the children at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate home near Sandringham,” the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote. 

“But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that. William had made his feelings known to his brother when he shared how happy he was to see Harry smiling," it was added. At the time, Meghan was nervous to meet the Duke of Cambridge. 

As of today, Meghan and Harry have found a home in the US. The couple shelled out $14,650,000 for the property. Read all about it here: Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's USD 14.65 million estate situated near Oprah & Ellen DeGeneres' homes

Credits :Page SixGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Finding Freedom is an ironic title for a publicity hungry couple using their "royal" connections to fund their US lifestyle!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I guess Kate Middleton never liked Meghan.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement