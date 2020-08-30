Meghan Markle was DISAPPOINTED when Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal family

A snippet from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's book, Finding Freedom, a new detail reveals that the Duchess of Sussex was disappointed Kate Middleton wasn't present at her introduction to the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recently released book Finding Freedom opened a box of secrets. The explosive book gave royal fans a closer look at Meghan and Harry's life after they met, walking through happy and disappointing incidents of their lives before coming to the present. While the book revealed how Meghan and Harry's relationship has been with the royal family, a recent revelation from the book has revealed that Meghan was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton when the Duchess of Cambridge missed out Meghan's introduction to the royal family.

As reported by Page Six, the book revealed that Meghan wished Kate was there when the former Suits star met Prince William. However, the latter was with the children at Anmer Hall and couldn't make it to the meet. "Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate, who was with the children at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate home near Sandringham,” the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

“But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that. William had made his feelings known to his brother when he shared how happy he was to see Harry smiling," it was added. At the time, Meghan was nervous to meet the Duke of Cambridge.

