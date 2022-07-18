Meghan Markle was furious after magazine focused on her ties with Prince Harry instead of her career; Reports

A new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors by British Journalist Tom Bower revealed alleged secrets about the royal family, particularly the famous couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In its latest revelation, the book claimed that Markle got furious at Vanity Fair magazine after it focused her solo cover on her relationship with the Duke rather than exploring her career or her philanthropic actions.

According to Bower, the actress was "ecstatic" when the magazine wanted to put her on the cover of its September 2017 issue. However, things turned out bad when the outlet used the headline, "She’s Just Wild About Harry," and glossed over her career and other aspects, per Page Six. Meghan had reportedly been under strict orders from the royal family to not divulge sensitive topics of political, social or even talk about her relationship with the Prince. Markle was convinced that the issue was going to cover the celebration of the 100th episode of Suits which she conveyed to Harry and had apparently ensured him the spotlight would not go near her romantic life.

But things turned out differently. In the piece, Meghan was asked about her royal romance and she answered, "We’re a couple. We’re in love." She continued, "I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time." According to Bower, the interview had stirred a lot of pots in the UK and had apparently "sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée."

