  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Markle wears symbolic woman power necklace in honour of future daughter for Vax Live appearance

With ample pregnancy glow, Meghan Markle looked radiant as she donned a red floral outfit and a gold necklace with her baby bump in sight for the Vax Live concert.
3939 reads Mumbai
Meghan Markle wears symbolic woman power necklace in honour of future daughter. Meghan Markle wears symbolic woman power necklace in honour of future daughter.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert which was held last week saw an extended version this weekend with the concert's co-chair Meghan Markle making a virtual appearance. The Duchess of Sussex presumably appeared from the lawns of her Montecito home in California and as usual looked stunning on camera. With ample pregnancy glow, Meghan looked radiant as she donned a red floral outfit with her baby bump in sight. 

Sitting on a bench, Meghan addressed lakhs across the globe and batted for vaccine equality. The former actress also stole the show with her symbolic necklace that got many talking. Meghan paired her floral outfit with a powerful piece of jewelry. She wore the Women Power Charm Necklace from Awe Inspired. The gold necklace was symbolic as it featured a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist. 

Check it out: 

During her appearance, Meghan also spoke about her soon-to-arrive daughter. For the unversed, Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a baby daughter, in the next few weeks. 

She said thinking about her daughter on the way makes her and her husband Prince Harry "think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

During her speech, Meghan said, "As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic." 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry still sour over military titles being stripped? Her new book sends coded message

Credits :PinkvillaGlobalCitizen/YouTube

You may like these
Meghan Markle talks about her soon to be born daughter during VAX LIVE concert; Says Prince Harry is thrilled
Prince Charles has reportedly seen Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s son Archie TWICE since birth
Royal expert claims Prince Harry 'was in therapy' & could have helped Meghan Markle with mental health issues
Prince Charles and Camilla CROP out Meghan Markle out of family photo while wishing Archie happy birthday
Archie Harrison Birthday: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is the CUTEST sight in these family photos
Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against British tabloid over publication of the letter to her father