Meghan Markle wears symbolic woman power necklace in honour of future daughter for Vax Live appearance

The Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert which was held last week saw an extended version this weekend with the concert's co-chair Meghan Markle making a virtual appearance. The Duchess of Sussex presumably appeared from the lawns of her Montecito home in California and as usual looked stunning on camera. With ample pregnancy glow, Meghan looked radiant as she donned a red floral outfit with her baby bump in sight.

Sitting on a bench, Meghan addressed lakhs across the globe and batted for vaccine equality. The former actress also stole the show with her symbolic necklace that got many talking. Meghan paired her floral outfit with a powerful piece of jewelry. She wore the Women Power Charm Necklace from Awe Inspired. The gold necklace was symbolic as it featured a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist.

During her appearance, Meghan also spoke about her soon-to-arrive daughter. For the unversed, Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a baby daughter, in the next few weeks.

She said thinking about her daughter on the way makes her and her husband Prince Harry "think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

During her speech, Meghan said, "As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic."

