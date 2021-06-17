Meghan Markle will NOT travel to London for Princess Diana's statue unveiling, reveals latest report

A latest report in Entertainment Tonight, reveals that Meghan Markle has no plans of travelling to London. Read on to know more.

Will she, won't she? Several international reports for the last two days have been reporting whether Meghan Markle will travel from the US to the UK to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue early next month in London. A report in Radar had revealed that Meghan did not want Prince Harry to be alone for yet another royal family event and would thus accompany him. However, a latest report in Entertainment Tonight, reveals that Meghan has no plans of travelling to London.

Especially, because the Duchess of Sussex has just given birth to their second child -- daughter Lily. Prince Harry is reportedly confirmed to attend the event with brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. ET debunked reports stating that Meghan's London appearance next month are false.

A source revealed to the publication, "Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace."

Harry and William are set to unveil Diana's statue on 1 July, 2021. It will be installed and unveiled on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Princess Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France.

As per ET, Diana's statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark her 20th death anniversary and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." We will have to wait and see if Prince Harry also travels to UK for the ceremony.

